Daughter of Trump's envoy Kellogg after Russian attack on Kyiv: "Strange feeling the Russians don't want peace"

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv

Megan Mobbs, daughter of US president’s special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, has commented on Russia’s latest large-scale strike on Ukrainian cities, saying she has a "strange feeling the Russians don’t want peace".

Source: Mobbs on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: On the night of 5-6 June, Mobbs wrote that several Ukrainian cities were under attack.

Advertisement:

"Russia wants you to believe it’s striking back, but Ukraine’s precision strikes occurred in response to relentless Russian attacks on civilians and only after Putin refused a ceasefire. He only wants more war, and all of Ukraine," she wrote.

She later addressed her father directly: "loud night in Kyiv, dad!"

"It might be the explosions and gunfire in the dead of night, but I get the strange feeling the Russians don’t want peace," she added.

While Mobbs's remarks were framed as a personal reaction to the airstrike on Kyiv, it remains unclear where exactly she was at the time. However, on 1 June, she had stated that she was in the city of Odesa.

Attending Catholic mass at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cathedral in Odesa (est 1853).



The pews were overflowing with worshippers.



As @Pontifex, the first American pope at this historic moment, has implored:



“I carry in my heart the suffering of the beloved… pic.twitter.com/uyFdqYcK3C — Meaghan Mobbs (@mobbs_mentality) June 1, 2025

Background:

On the night of 5-6 June, Russia launched another combined attack on Ukraine’s capital. Civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, cars and metro tracks were damaged by falling debris and impacts. Four people were killed and 20 injured.

Mobbs’s post followed a statement from her father on 5 June, in which he suggested that Ukraine’s recent strike on Russian aircraft could serve as a catalyst for peace.

US President Donald Trump had also spoken with Russian leader Vladimir Putin about Ukraine’s attack. During their conversation, Putin reportedly said he would "have to respond" to the recent attack on airfields.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!