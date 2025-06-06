All Sections
One killed and eight injured in relentless Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 6 June 2025, 16:53
A war crimes prosecutor. Stock photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces persisted in their attacks on settlements in Donetsk Oblast on Friday 6 June, killing one civilian and injuring eight.

Source: Anastasiia Miedviedieva, spokesperson for Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: At 06:30, Russian forces attacked the village of Komar in the Volnovakha district, likely using a Smerch multiple-launch rocket system. A 48-year-old man sustained serious injuries.

At 07:10, the village of Novyi Donbas came under Russian attack. A 54-year-old man suffered multiple shrapnel wounds and was hospitalised in a serious condition, Miedviedieva said.

Less than an hour later, Russian forces launched an artillery attack on a residential area in Myrnohrad, claiming the life of a 59-year-old man.

At 09:00, Russian forces attacked Kostiantynivka with a FAB-250 bomb fitted with an UMPK guidance kit for converting unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions. A 61-year-old resident sustained a blast injury, concussion and brain trauma. Prosecutors reported that five houses in the city had been damaged.

At 11:10, Russian troops attacked Myrnohrad again, injuring a 41-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man. Fifty minutes later, they struck again near the local market, injuring two women aged 45 and 48 and a 65-year-old man. All sustained blast and shrapnel injuries and received medical assistance, the spokesperson said.

