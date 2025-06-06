All Sections
Ukraine completes preparations to join EU's roam like at home zone

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Tetyana OliynykFriday, 6 June 2025, 18:11
Ukraine completes preparations to join EU's roam like at home zone
European Union. Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Commission received formal notification from Ukraine confirming the completion of all legislative procedures required to join the EU’s Roam Like at Home zone.

Source: Rikard Jozwiak, an editor at Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Moldova is expected to submit a similar notification soon, with both countries set to join the roaming-free zone simultaneously.

According to Jozwiak, Ukraine and Moldova will become part of the EU roaming zone from 1 January 2026.

The roaming zone encompasses all 27 EU member states, as well as Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. This marks the first time the zone will expand to include candidate countries for EU membership.

"I know that the word 'historic' is overused these days but this is exactly that," Jozwiak said.

On 2 June 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the Law of Ukraine On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on the Implementation of the European Union's Legislation on Electronic Communications (reg. No. 12150).

The European Commission is now expected to initiate a decision on mutual provision of the internal market regime for roaming between the EU and Ukraine, effectively enabling full accession to the roam like at home policy.

Once implemented, Ukrainians will be able to use roaming services at domestic tariff rates when travelling in EU countries, with no variation in costs or conditions based on the country of residence within the EU.

Background:

  • Since Russia’s war of aggression began, millions of Ukrainians in the EU have communicated with relatives in Ukraine without additional roaming charges, thanks to agreements between operators. 
  • This temporary arrangement, prompted by the displacement of many Ukrainians to European countries, was last extended in July 2024 for one year.

