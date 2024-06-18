Zelenskyy signs law on single roaming zone with EU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the law of Ukraine on a single roaming zone with the EU.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament)

Details: The law ensures that Ukraine joins the EU-Ukraine common roaming area and that Ukrainians receive roaming services in the EU in the Roaming Like at Home (RLAH) mode.

RLAH means that when travelling to the EU, calls, SMS and data are included in your home package, so you can use roaming services at no extra cost. Users of European operators travelling to Ukraine will also enjoy the benefits of the common roaming area.

The law significantly improves the investment climate for businesses in the electronic communications sector. Domestic business entities will gain high trust by working under the same rules as their European partners.

Background:

On 22 May, the Verkhovna Rada adopted Draft Law No. 10265, On amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine on the implementation of European legislation on roaming, in the second reading.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted Draft Law No. 10265, On amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine on the implementation of European legislation on roaming, in the first reading.

