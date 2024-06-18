All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy signs law on single roaming zone with EU

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 18 June 2024, 12:34
Zelenskyy signs law on single roaming zone with EU
Stock photo: Getty Images

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the law of Ukraine on a single roaming zone with the EU.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament)

Details: The law ensures that Ukraine joins the EU-Ukraine common roaming area and that Ukrainians receive roaming services in the EU in the Roaming Like at Home (RLAH) mode.

Advertisement:

RLAH means that when travelling to the EU, calls, SMS and data are included in your home package, so you can use roaming services at no extra cost. Users of European operators travelling to Ukraine will also enjoy the benefits of the common roaming area.

The law significantly improves the investment climate for businesses in the electronic communications sector. Domestic business entities will gain high trust by working under the same rules as their European partners.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • On 22 May, the Verkhovna Rada adopted Draft Law No. 10265, On amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine on the implementation of European legislation on roaming, in the second reading.
  • The Verkhovna Rada adopted Draft Law No. 10265, On amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine on the implementation of European legislation on roaming, in the first reading.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyEU
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy about Peace Summit: It is success that so many leaders have gathered for sake of Ukraine
Zelenskyy holds Staff meeting immediately after returning to Ukraine
70% of Ukrainians believe Zelenskyy should stay in office until end of martial law
RECENT NEWS
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
18:53
US assumes that Russia will help North Korea with nuclear and long-range weapons
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: