All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia injures two State Emergency Service press officers in Kyiv on Ukraine's Journalist Day

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 6 June 2025, 18:32
Russia injures two State Emergency Service press officers in Kyiv on Ukraine's Journalist Day
Petrov’s camera at the scene of the strike. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Pavlo Petrov and Inna Zhelchyk, press officers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, sustained injuries as a result of a large-scale combined Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of 5-6 June, which fell on Journalist Day in Ukraine.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, on Telegram

Quote: "On Journalist Day, during the aftermath response to yet another attack, two press service employees from the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv were injured: Pavlo Petrov, head of the communications unit, and his colleague Inna Zhelchyk.

Advertisement:

Despite being injured himself, Pavlo saved his colleague."

Details: Klymenko reported that the press officers are receiving medical assistance.

Background: On the night of 5-6 June, Russian forces launched a combined drone and missile attack on Kyiv. As a result of the strikes, three employees of the State Emergency Service were killed. A total of 23 people were injured, including 14 emergency workers.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

State Emergency Servicemissile strike
Advertisement:
Russia spreads false prisoner exchange claims and manipulates sensitive issue – Ukrainian POW authority
Man's body retrieved from under rubble of apartment block in Lutsk – photo
Russia claims nighttime strikes on Ukraine were retaliation for Operation Spider's Web
Ukrainian national athletics team came under morning Russian missile attack – video
Air Force on repelling Russian attack on 6 June: 406 targets destroyed, 32 strikes and debris falls
Russian nighttime attack leaves some Kyiv residents without electricity
All News
State Emergency Service
Russians attack fire station and strike evacuation vehicles once again, injuring 4 firefighters in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – photo
Rescue worker injured in Russian drone attack in Kherson Oblast
Russia hits residential area in Kharkiv Oblast: two women injured – photos
RECENT NEWS
20:16
Body recovered from under rubble in Chernihiv after Russian attack on industrial site
20:14
Dozens more Ukrainians from abroad join ranks of Ukrainian Legion
19:53
Finland urges Russia to agree to unconditional ceasefire after latest attacks on Ukraine
19:22
Austrian far-right party leader publicly expresses outrage over Zelenskyy's potential visit
18:56
updatedRussians drop explosives on car and tractor driver in Kherson Oblast
18:46
Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over 30 times, injuring civilian
18:32
Russia injures two State Emergency Service press officers in Kyiv on Ukraine's Journalist Day
18:11
Ukraine completes preparations to join EU's roam like at home zone
18:03
Russia spreads false prisoner exchange claims and manipulates sensitive issue – Ukrainian POW authority
17:38
Skovoroda Library in Kyiv damaged in nighttime Russian attack – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: