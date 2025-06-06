Russia injures two State Emergency Service press officers in Kyiv on Ukraine's Journalist Day
Pavlo Petrov and Inna Zhelchyk, press officers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, sustained injuries as a result of a large-scale combined Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of 5-6 June, which fell on Journalist Day in Ukraine.
Source: Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, on Telegram
Quote: "On Journalist Day, during the aftermath response to yet another attack, two press service employees from the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv were injured: Pavlo Petrov, head of the communications unit, and his colleague Inna Zhelchyk.
Despite being injured himself, Pavlo saved his colleague."
Details: Klymenko reported that the press officers are receiving medical assistance.
Background: On the night of 5-6 June, Russian forces launched a combined drone and missile attack on Kyiv. As a result of the strikes, three employees of the State Emergency Service were killed. A total of 23 people were injured, including 14 emergency workers.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!