Russia injures two State Emergency Service press officers in Kyiv on Ukraine's Journalist Day

Petrov’s camera at the scene of the strike. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Pavlo Petrov and Inna Zhelchyk, press officers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, sustained injuries as a result of a large-scale combined Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of 5-6 June, which fell on Journalist Day in Ukraine.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, on Telegram

Quote: "On Journalist Day, during the aftermath response to yet another attack, two press service employees from the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv were injured: Pavlo Petrov, head of the communications unit, and his colleague Inna Zhelchyk.

Advertisement:

Despite being injured himself, Pavlo saved his colleague."

Details: Klymenko reported that the press officers are receiving medical assistance.

Background: On the night of 5-6 June, Russian forces launched a combined drone and missile attack on Kyiv. As a result of the strikes, three employees of the State Emergency Service were killed. A total of 23 people were injured, including 14 emergency workers.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!