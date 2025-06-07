All Sections
Body recovered from under rubble in Chernihiv after Russian attack on industrial site

Tetyana Oliynyk, Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 7 June 2025, 00:10
Emergency workers on the site of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Emergency workers have recovered a body from under the rubble of an industrial facility in Chernihiv, which was attacked by Russian forces on the night of 5-6 June 2025.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Rescue workers recovered a body from the rubble at the industrial facility. Search and rescue operations are ongoing."

Background: On the night of 5-6 June, the Russians launched a combined attack on the city of Chernihiv using Geran-2 (Shahed-136) kamikaze drones, an Iskander-M ballistic missile and a cruise missile. Four civilians have been injured and residential infrastructure damaged, with people possibly trapped under the rubble.

