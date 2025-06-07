All Sections
Rescue operations completed in Lutsk after Russian attack: two killed, 30 injured

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 7 June 2025, 06:56
Rescue workers operating. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Search and rescue operations in the city of Lutsk, in Ukraine's northwest, have been completed following Russia's attack on the night of 5-6 June. The bodies of two people have been found under the rubble of the destroyed nine-storey building. A total of 30 people have been injured.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Rescue workers have finished clearing the debris of the nine-storey residential building in Lutsk, which was damaged in the Russian strike on the night of 5-6 June. The body of a girl was found under the rubble of the collapsed entrance section this morning. Earlier, the body of a man had been recovered.

A total of 30 people have been injured in the attack. Five residents have been evacuated, as well as several pets.

Quote: "Five people and several pets have been evacuated. Residential buildings, office buildings, a furniture workshop, industrial premises and cars were significantly damaged."

Background: 

  • On the night of 5-6 June, Russian troops conducted a large-scale drone and missile attack on Ukraine and Lutsk in particular. Part of a nine-storey residential building collapsed after the strike.
  • On 6 June, information was received that there had been one fatality. Rescue workers had retrieved the body of a young man from under the rubble.

