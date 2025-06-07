Russia launches 215 UAVs and missiles to attack Ukraine overnight
Saturday, 7 June 2025, 09:08
The Russians launched 215 aerial attack assets to strike Ukraine on the night of 6-7 June, with 174 of them failing to reach their targets.
Source: Ukraine's Air Forces
Details: The Air Forces wrote that the Russians had attacked with 206 drones, two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, six Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missiles and one Iskander-K cruise missile.
Advertisement:
The Air Forces reported 87 Russian Shahed drones had been destroyed and another 80 disappeared from radar or suppressed by electronic warfare. In addition, six Kh-59/69 and Iskander-K missiles were either downed or disappeared from radar due to electronic warfare.
Strikes were recorded at ten locations, with debris falling in seven more.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!