Zelenskyy responds to Trump: We are not children in park with Putin, he is murderer

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to the words of his American counterpart Donald Trump, who compared Russia and Ukraine to children fighting in a park.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC

Details: Zelenskyy was asked whether he thought Trump understood the scale of suffering in Ukraine, given his comments in the Oval Office.

"We are not kids with Putin at the playground in the park. He is a murderer who came to this park to kill the kids," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president stressed that Trump could not fully feel and understand the pain of Ukrainians.

"And it's not about President Trump, it's about any person who is not here in the country, who is some thousands of miles away — [they] cannot feel fully and understand this pain," he said.

Zelenskyy stressed that 631 children had been killed in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Background:

Trump recently shared details of his conversation with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin the day before, including his idea that Ukraine and Russia should be allowed to fight some more because it would be easier to stop it later.

He also compared the Russo-Ukrainian war to two children fighting like crazy.

"Sometimes you see two young children fighting like crazy. They hate each other and are fighting in the park, and you try to pull them apart; they don’t want to be pulled. Sometimes it’s better off letting them fight for a while and then pulling them apart," he said at the time.

In addition, on 6 June, the US president said that Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian airfields were a reason for Moscow to launch new large-scale attacks.

