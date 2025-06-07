All Sections
Ukrainian Air Force releases footage showing burning of downed Russian Su-35 ​​fighter jet

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 7 June 2025, 11:55
Ukrainian Air Force releases footage showing burning of downed Russian Su-35 ​​fighter jet
Su-35 fighter jet. Screenshot: video by Air Force of Ukraine

The Air Force of Ukraine has released a video showing the downing of a Russian Su-35 fighter jet in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast on 7 June.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine on social media

Details: The video shows the Russian fighter jet on fire.

It is also stated that the Russians confirmed the loss of the fighter jet on a specialised Telegram channel, although they claim that the crew managed to survive.

Background: On 7 June, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet was shot down in a successful operation by the Ukrainian Air Force in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

