Ukrainian Air Force releases footage showing burning of downed Russian Su-35 ​​fighter jet

The Air Force of Ukraine has released a video showing the downing of a Russian Su-35 fighter jet in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast on 7 June.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine on social media

Details: The video shows the Russian fighter jet on fire.

Advertisement:

It is also stated that the Russians confirmed the loss of the fighter jet on a specialised Telegram channel, although they claim that the crew managed to survive.

Background: On 7 June, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet was shot down in a successful operation by the Ukrainian Air Force in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!