Car bomb targets prosecutor in Dnipro, Russian agents detained – photos

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained two Russian agents who detonated an improvised explosive device under a prosecutor’s car in the city of Dnipro on 6 June 2025.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine; Office of the Prosecutor General; Ukraine’s National Police

Details: The SSU reported that the agents were recruited by Russia through Telegram channels offering "easy money".

They first tracked the routes of a prosecutor’s office employee. They then placed an improvised explosive device in a specific location near the prosecutor’s car in one of Dnipro’s districts.

The car after the explosion Photo: Ukraine’s National Police

Subsequently, they activated the explosives and installed a remote monitoring and control device near the attack site, documenting the aftermath for their handlers.

The car after the explosion Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "It was established that they were involved in the detonation of an improvised explosive device under the car of one of the employees of the local prosecutor’s office. As a result of this crime, the law enforcement officer received minor injuries and his vehicle was completely destroyed."

Doctors confirm the prosecutor’s life is not in danger.

Both detainees are cooperating with the investigation and providing testimony. They have been charged under Article 258.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act committed by a group) and are facing up to 12 years in prison.

Background: On 3 June 2025, the Security Service of Ukraine detained a 42-year-old conscript in Kharkiv who was serving in a National Guard assault brigade and working for the Russians.

