Russia attacks central Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, killing Ukrainian Railways employee and injuring 18 people – photos

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 7 June 2025, 18:07
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A 30-year-old woman has been killed and at least 18 other people have been injured in a Russian guided aerial bomb attack on central Kharkiv.

Sources: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Administration; Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, CEO of Ukrzaliznytsia; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: The woman killed in the attack was an employee of Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways). Four other employees were injured, one of whom is currently undergoing surgery.

Quote from Pertsovskyi: "The latest despicable attack on Kharkiv has claimed the life of one of our employees and injured four railway workers. Our people are in the hospital with them to provide maximum support and assistance. The attack took place near the production facilities and depot at Mala Pivdenna, our children's railway in Kharkiv. For safety reasons, we’re not opening it – we cancelled the opening, so no schoolchildren or visitors were there, and they are safe! It's scary to imagine what would have happened otherwise."

 
 

One of the hits was to the children's railway. The attack damaged two buildings of the children's railway and four railway carriages, as well as two houses and an outbuilding.

 

Terekhov said that two guided aerial bombs hit the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. At least one person was killed and 16 were injured.

In a comment to Suspilne, Terekhov confirmed that seven people were at a children's railway near the site of the strike and suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity.

Three more people were injured in houses which were hit by guided aerial bombs.

Syniehubov confirmed that Russian aircraft had struck the city with guided aerial bombs. He said that about 200 emergency workers are engaged in the rescue operation in Kharkiv.

Background:

  • On the night of 6-7 June, Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on the city of Kharkiv using kamikaze drones, guided aerial bombs and missiles. Three people were killed and 17 others were injured, including two children.
  • The Prosecutor's Office in Kharkiv reported that at least six employees may be trapped under the rubble as a result of the nighttime Russian strike on a business. There is currently no contact with them.

Kharkivattack
