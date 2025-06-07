All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: Over 40 injured in Kharkiv, these are not "retaliatory" strikes

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 7 June 2025, 20:05
Zelenskyy: Over 40 injured in Kharkiv, these are not retaliatory strikes
The site of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

One woman was killed and more than 40 were injured in a Russian attack on Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs on Saturday 7 June.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram and in the evening address  

Quote: "As of now, more than 40 people were reportedly injured and one killed in Kharkiv as a result of a Russian guided aerial bomb attack.

Advertisement:

Another brutal murder. Aerial bombs on civilians in the city – even near a children's railway. This makes no strategic sense. It is pure terrorism. And it has been going on for more than three years of full-scale war.

This cannot be ignored. We cannot turn a blind eye to it. And this is not a game. Every day we lose our people only because Russia feels it has impunity. We need to force Russia to make peace."

Updated: In his evening address, Zelenskyy said that "no matter what anyone says, these are not ‘retaliatory’ Russian strikes, but strikes aimed at destruction, the complete destruction of life."

Zelenskyy stressed that no form of pressure on Russia should be weakened – neither the measures that have already been applied nor the methods of pressure that are being prepared.

"We are working to increase Ukrainian air defence. We need positive signals from the US, specific signals on air defence. We are still waiting for a response to the offer to buy systems that can help," he said.

Background:

  • At around 17:35, Russia attacked the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv with four guided aerial bombs.
  • A 30-year-old employee of Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) was killed and at least 18 other people were injured. Four of the victims are employees of Ukrzaliznytsia.
  • The attack damaged two buildings of a children's railway and four railway carriages, as well as houses and an outbuilding.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

KharkivZelenskyyUkrainian Railwayswar
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Over 40 injured in Kharkiv, these are not "retaliatory" strikes
Operation Spider's Web: Germany estimates that Ukraine damaged 10% of Russian strategic aircraft
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds to murder of wife and daughter of Ukrainian serviceman in Belgium
Six workers trapped under rubble in Kharkiv following Russian strike
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces kill Russian group heading into Sumy Oblast – video
Su-35 fighter jet downed in Russia
All News
Kharkiv
Russia attacks central Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, killing Ukrainian Railways employee and injuring 18 people – photos
Three civilians wounded in Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast
Russian attack on Kharkiv leaves 22 injured, including baby and teenager
RECENT NEWS
20:05
Zelenskyy: Over 40 injured in Kharkiv, these are not "retaliatory" strikes
19:53
Latvian foreign minister reacts to recent Russian bombardments of Ukrainian cities
19:27
Operation Spider's Web: Germany estimates that Ukraine damaged 10% of Russian strategic aircraft
18:43
Ukrainian K-2 regiment's ground robots successfully evacuate four wounded soldiers in four days – video
18:07
updatedRussia attacks central Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, killing Ukrainian Railways employee and injuring 18 people – photos
17:45
Czech president calls for efforts to end Ukraine war and safeguard Europe
16:57
Three civilians wounded in Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast
16:53
Ukraine rejects claims of delaying exchange of soldiers' bodies, calls out Russian disinformation
16:48
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds to murder of wife and daughter of Ukrainian serviceman in Belgium
16:36
Sanctions must force Putin to negotiate, says Finnish prime minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: