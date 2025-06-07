Zelenskyy: Over 40 injured in Kharkiv, these are not "retaliatory" strikes

One woman was killed and more than 40 were injured in a Russian attack on Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs on Saturday 7 June.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram and in the evening address

Quote: "As of now, more than 40 people were reportedly injured and one killed in Kharkiv as a result of a Russian guided aerial bomb attack.

Advertisement:

Another brutal murder. Aerial bombs on civilians in the city – even near a children's railway. This makes no strategic sense. It is pure terrorism. And it has been going on for more than three years of full-scale war.

This cannot be ignored. We cannot turn a blind eye to it. And this is not a game. Every day we lose our people only because Russia feels it has impunity. We need to force Russia to make peace."

Updated: In his evening address, Zelenskyy said that "no matter what anyone says, these are not ‘retaliatory’ Russian strikes, but strikes aimed at destruction, the complete destruction of life."

Zelenskyy stressed that no form of pressure on Russia should be weakened – neither the measures that have already been applied nor the methods of pressure that are being prepared.

"We are working to increase Ukrainian air defence. We need positive signals from the US, specific signals on air defence. We are still waiting for a response to the offer to buy systems that can help," he said.

Background:

At around 17:35, Russia attacked the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv with four guided aerial bombs.

A 30-year-old employee of Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) was killed and at least 18 other people were injured. Four of the victims are employees of Ukrzaliznytsia.

The attack damaged two buildings of a children's railway and four railway carriages, as well as houses and an outbuilding.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!