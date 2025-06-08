All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Western aid and battlefield losses could push Putin to negotiate, ISW says

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 8 June 2025, 05:22
Western aid and battlefield losses could push Putin to negotiate, ISW says
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Kremlin

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has concluded that sustained Western military aid to Ukraine and significant Russian battlefield losses could challenge Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin’s perspective on the war and compel him to engage in peace negotiations.

Source: ISW

Details: The ISW stated in its report: "Any increased economic pressure against Russia – while a positive policy development – by itself is insufficient to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table or change Putin’s theory of victory." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Advertisement:

Analysts emphasised that continued Western military support is crucial for a pressure campaign that could prompt Putin to reassess his strategy. Putin’s theory of victory relies on Russian forces maintaining gradual battlefield advances longer than Ukrainian forces can defend or the West is willing to provide support.

The ISW suggests that Putin’s strategy will likely sustain his reluctance to engage meaningfully with the United States and Ukraine in peace talks. Achieving a peace acceptable to US interests requires prolonged Russian battlefield losses or a significant defeat.

The ISW stressed that US military aid, particularly advanced weapons systems only the United States can provide swiftly and in sufficient quantities, would enable Ukrainian forces to better hold their positions, slow Russian advances and inflict greater losses on Russian forces.

Growing Russian losses, especially if disproportionate to territorial gains, could undermine Putin’s efforts to balance war costs with domestic socio-economic needs and maintain public support, the ISW noted.

Background

  • On 3 June 2025, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, claimed that "peace talks" with Ukraine in Istanbul were intended to secure "a quick and complete victory of Russia" rather than a "compromise peace". 
  • On 7 June 2025, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated that Moscow would not permit Ukraine’s Armed Forces to use a pause in fighting to regroup, insisting that "the root causes of the conflict" must be addressed. These statements remain unverified and reflect Russia’s narrative to avoid genuine negotiations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ISWPutinRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russian forces launch 49 drones and 3 missiles in overnight attack on Ukraine
Russians can't accept that people continue to live and work in Kharkiv – Kharkiv Oblast head
Poland's newly elected president says he is currently against Ukraine's accession to EU
Zelenskyy: Over 40 injured in Kharkiv, these are not "retaliatory" strikes
Operation Spider's Web: Germany estimates that Ukraine damaged 10% of Russian strategic aircraft
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds to murder of wife and daughter of Ukrainian serviceman in Belgium
All News
ISW
ISW: Low-level delegation indicates that Russia is not interested in sincere negotiations
ISW analyses how Russia uses negotiations to advance on battlefield
Russia uninterested in compromise, says ISW on Istanbul talks
RECENT NEWS
10:50
Pregnant woman injured in Russian drone strike on Sumy Oblast
09:49
Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast kill 1 civilian and injure 10
09:07
Russian forces launch 49 drones and 3 missiles in overnight attack on Ukraine
08:45
Russian forces occupy Loknia in Sumy Oblast, DeepState reports
08:28
Russia kills 5 civilians in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts on 7 June
07:56
Russia claims to have intercepted over 60 Ukrainian drones in overnight attack
07:40
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and aircraft over past day
07:08
Drone attack forces Moscow airports to suspend operations
05:42
Russians hit house in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with FPV drone, injuring one man – photo
05:22
Western aid and battlefield losses could push Putin to negotiate, ISW says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: