Former Russian president admits Istanbul talks not aimed at peace but at Russia's "complete victory"
Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 12:06
Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council and former president of the Russian Federation, has declared that the true purpose of the so-called peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul is to ensure Russia's swift and complete victory.
Source: Medvedev on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Medvedev stated that the Istanbul negotiations are not intended to bring about a "compromise peace" based on what he called "imaginary, unrealistic conditions".
Instead, he said they are needed to secure Russia's "fastest possible victory".
"This is the purpose of the Russian memorandum published yesterday," he added.
Background:
- The meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations on 2 June lasted just over an hour and was the second of its kind since 16 May.
- Following the talks, the sides agreed on further exchanges of specific categories of military personnel. Ukraine also submitted a list of several hundred children abducted by Russia.
- The Russian delegation claimed that it had proposed a temporary ceasefire, limited to certain sections of the front.
