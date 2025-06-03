All Sections
Former Russian president admits Istanbul talks not aimed at peace but at Russia's "complete victory"

Ulyana Krychkovska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 3 June 2025, 12:06
Former Russian president admits Istanbul talks not aimed at peace but at Russia's complete victory
Medvedev. Photo: TASS

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council and former president of the Russian Federation, has declared that the true purpose of the so-called peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul is to ensure Russia's swift and complete victory.

Source: Medvedev on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Medvedev stated that the Istanbul negotiations are not intended to bring about a "compromise peace" based on what he called "imaginary, unrealistic conditions".

Instead, he said they are needed to secure Russia's "fastest possible victory".

"This is the purpose of the Russian memorandum published yesterday," he added.

Background:

