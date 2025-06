Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast kill 1 civilian and injure 10

Russian forces killed one civilian and injured ten others in attacks across Kherson Oblast on 7–8 June 2025.

Source: Kherson Oblast Administration on Telegram

Details: In particular, Russian actions on Saturday resulted in one fatality and nine casualties.

On 8 June, at approximately 07:30, Russian forces attacked Antonivka with a drone. A 43-year-old man suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to his legs. He is receiving hospital treatment.

Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian forces struck critical and social infrastructure and residential areas, damaging three apartment buildings, nine houses, a gas pipeline and cars.

