Russian retaliation for Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web yet to come, US officials say

The United States believes Moscow is preparing a significant retaliation for Ukraine’s Operation Spider’s Web, which destroyed or damaged dozens of Russian strategic aircraft at their home bases.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: US officials, speaking anonymously to Reuters, said Russia’s "retaliation" for the Security Service of Ukraine-led operation is still forthcoming, despite Moscow claiming Friday’s large-scale air attack as a response.

Advertisement:

One official noted the timing of a potential strike is uncertain but could occur "within days" and be "asymmetrical", differing from Ukraine’s operation. Another suggested it would likely involve a combined air attack using various weapons.

A Western diplomatic source indicated that, while Russia’s response may have begun with recent strikes, an escalation targeting symbolic Ukrainian sites, such as government buildings, is expected.

Michael Kofman, an expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, commented that Russia’s capacity for significant escalation is limited, given its current military commitments in Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!