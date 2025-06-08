All Sections
Zelenskyy: US has sent 20,000 missiles bound for Ukraine to Middle East instead

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 8 June 2025, 18:05
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that the United States has redirected 20,000 missiles, originally intended for Ukraine to combat Russian Shahed drones, to the Middle East.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC News; a full video posted by the press service for the Ukrainian President’s Office

Quote: "We have major problems with Shaheds, we’re fighting them and of course will find tools to destroy them. But we had found something and decided – I think it was under the previous administration, it was defence secretary Austin. We settled on a project and we were counting on it.

20,000 missiles to fight Shaheds. It wasn’t expensive, but it was a special technology. We were counting on those 20,000 missiles. This morning, my defence minister told me that the United States has transferred them to the Middle East."

Background: 

  • On 5 June, The Wall Street Journal reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump had decided to redirect special fuses for ground-based rockets used by Ukraine to shoot down Russian drones to US Air Force units in the Middle East. These fuses are considered a key component in countering Russian UAVs.
  • The WSJ said that the Pentagon privately informed Congress last week that these fuses are now being transferred to US Air Force units in the Middle East.

