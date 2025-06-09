All Sections
Russian defence plant on fire after attack – videos

Iryna BalachukMonday, 9 June 2025, 07:29
Russian defence plant on fire after attack – videos
Fire at a plant in Russia. Photo: Astra Telegram channel

A drone attack has caused a fire at the VNDIR-Progres plant, which manufactures Kometa receivers for the Russians that protect Russian drones from Ukrainian electronic warfare systems, in the city of Cheboksary, the Chuvash Republic of the Russian Federation. The plant has suspended operations.

Source: Oleg Nikolayev, head of the Chuvash Republic; Russian Ministry of Defence on Telegram; Russian Telegram channel Astra

Quote from Nikolayev: "Two UAVs fell on the territory of VNDIR, which led to the decision to temporarily suspend production to ensure the safety of employees. Another two drones fell in the fields of the Cheboksary and Krasnoarmeyskoye municipal districts – there is no threat to people."

Details: Nikolayev did not mention the consequences of the attack on the plant, only noting that there were no casualties or injuries and that "all services are working in enhanced mode".

However, the Telegram channel Astra has published many photos and videos of the fire at the plant.

For reference: VNDIR-Progres is part of the ABS Elektro production association. According to the company's website, it develops and manufactures "scientific and technical products, software and hardware systems, automation and control systems, electrical products, electronic components, electronic modules and radio-electronic products".

Astra reports that this plant manufactures Kometa/Kometa M satellite signal receivers for the Russians, which help them bypass Ukrainian electronic warfare systems.

This plant is located over 1,000 km from Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that air defence forces had intercepted and destroyed 49 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles overnight. In particular, 13 UAVs were supposedly shot down over Russia's Kursk and Nizhny Novgorod oblasts each, nine over Voronezh and Oryol oblasts each, two over Bryansk Oblast, two over the Chuvash Republic and one over Belgorod Oblast.

Background: Russian authorities imposed temporary restrictions at four Russian airports on the night of 8-9 June and explosions rocked the city of Cheboksary in the Chuvash Republic.

