Explosions heard in Rivne after air-raid warning issued due to Russian MiG-31K take-off
Monday, 9 June 2025, 08:57
An air-raid warning has been issued in all Ukrainian oblasts on the morning of 9 June due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet, which is a carrier of the Kinzhal hypersonic missile. Later, explosions were reported in Rivne by Suspilne correspondents.
Source: map of air-raid warnings; Ukraine's Air Force; Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster
Quote: "Attention! Missile threat across the entire territory of Ukraine! MiG-31K has taken off!"
Advertisement:
Updated: Later, the Air Force reported that missiles were heading towards Rivne Oblast.
Suspilne correspondents noted a few minutes later that explosions were heard in Rivne.
Background: One person was injured in a Russian nighttime attack on Rivne Oblast.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!