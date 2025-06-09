Council of EU plans to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians for another three years

On 13 June, the Council of the European Union is expected to reach a political agreement on extending the temporary protection for Ukrainian citizens for another three years – until March 2027.

Source: agenda of the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting scheduled for 13 June, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The EU Council will discuss extending temporary protection for Ukrainian citizens in the EU in connection with the war until March 2027, with the goal of reaching a political agreement on the matter.

Final approval of the decision is expected in the coming weeks.

In addition, ministers will discuss possible options for transitioning from temporary protection status to another type of status.

Background:

The European Commission recently stated it is preparing to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2027. It will issue recommendations to member states regarding further steps, including the possibility of granting a new status to those who are employed or studying in the EU.

The Council of the EU previously extended temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2026.

