EU to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2027

The European Union will prolong the temporary protection status for Ukrainians forced to flee their country due to the war until 4 March 2027. The European Commission is also preparing recommendations for member states on further integration of those working or studying and ensuring the possibility of voluntary return.

Source: Magnus Brunner, European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration, and Oleksii Chernyshov, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for National Unity, speaking to journalists in Brussels on 4 June, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU will be extended until 4 March 2027, after which it will end. However, the European Commission will propose recommendations to member states for coordinated follow-up actions, Brunner and Chernyshov said.

Quote from the European Commission: "With Russia continuing its illegal attacks, and the situation in Ukraine remaining volatile, the Commission is proposing to prolong the temporary protection for people fleeing Russia's aggression against Ukraine for an additional year until 4 March 2027.

To offer a more stable and lasting perspective, the Commission is also proposing to member states to prepare for a coordinated transition out of temporary protection by way of a Council recommendation. The proposed measures address the needs of those residing in the EU as well as the need for Ukraine to rebuild the country, including by supporting safe, voluntary and dignified returns and reintegration."

Details: The next step in approving this decision is for the EU Council to officially adopt the proposal to extend temporary protection for another year, alongside recommendations from the Council of the EU.

The Commission’s recommendations prepared for the EU Council include:

Facilitating and easing the transition of Ukrainians to other legal statuses. Those integrated into host societies, who have learned the language, found work or education, should have the option to switch to a national or European legal status better reflecting their situation, such as a residence permit based on employment, education, research, or long-term resident status. Creating voluntary return programmes, in close coordination with Ukrainian authorities, to ensure a gradual return after temporary protection ends. Permission for familiarisation visits to Ukraine will be available for those considering returning home to make an informed decision. Launching Unity Hubs in EU member states to support both integration of Ukrainians in host countries and their return to Ukraine. These centres may be funded by the Commission through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The Commission will also appoint a special envoy for Ukrainians in the EU to support member states. Coordinating and exchanging information between member states and Ukraine via the Solidarity Platform and the Temporary Protection Registration Platform.

Background:

Earlier, Vsevolod Chentsov, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the EU, stated that temporary protection would be extended by another year.

The EU Council previously extended temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2026.

As of 31 March 2025, just over 4.26 million people who are not EU citizens and fled Ukraine due to Russia’s full-scale invasion were granted temporary protection in the European Union.

It was reported that the EU is also considering the possibility of granting them other statuses to extend their stay in the European Union.

