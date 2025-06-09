Aftermath of the Russian attack on the centre of Kramatorsk on 9 June 2025. Photo: Serhii Horbatenko on Facebook

Russian troops attacked the centre of the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on 9 June, using a Molniya unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

Source: Kramatorsk City Council

Quote: "As of 14:20, there is no information about casualties. However, the strike damaged several apartment buildings."

Details: The full consequences of the attack are still being confirmed. Emergency and utility services are working at the scene of the strike.

The wreckage of a Molniya UAV that Russia used to hit Kramatorsk on 9 June 2025. Photo: Serhii Horbatenko on Facebook

Also, on the night of 8-9 June, Russian troops attacked an industrial area in Kramatorsk with a Smerch multiple-launch rocket system.

Background: On 27 May, Russian troops launched three strikes on a residential area in Kramatorsk, injuring a family and another resident of the city.

