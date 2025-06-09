Russia hits centre of Kramatorsk with Molniya UAV – photos
Monday, 9 June 2025, 15:12
Russian troops attacked the centre of the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on 9 June, using a Molniya unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).
Source: Kramatorsk City Council
Quote: "As of 14:20, there is no information about casualties. However, the strike damaged several apartment buildings."
Details: The full consequences of the attack are still being confirmed. Emergency and utility services are working at the scene of the strike.
Also, on the night of 8-9 June, Russian troops attacked an industrial area in Kramatorsk with a Smerch multiple-launch rocket system.
Background: On 27 May, Russian troops launched three strikes on a residential area in Kramatorsk, injuring a family and another resident of the city.
