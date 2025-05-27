All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Four people, including 6-year-old child, injured in Russian strikes on Kramatorsk – photos

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 27 May 2025, 16:05
Four people, including 6-year-old child, injured in Russian strikes on Kramatorsk – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces launched three strikes on a residential area of the city of Kramatorsk on 26 May, injuring a family and another resident.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Details: The prosecutor’s office reports that Russian forces mounted the attack at approximately 23:17 on the evening of 26 May.

Advertisement:

They used FAB-250 aerial bombs fitted with UMPK guidance kits for converting unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions. One of the munitions struck near an apartment block.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The attack injured a 36-year-old man, his 33-year-old wife and their 6-year-old daughter in their flat. A 23-year-old city resident also sustained injuries."

Details: Those injured were diagnosed with blast injuries and concussions.

In addition, the attack damaged at least 13 houses and high-rise buildings, as well as cars.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Criminal proceedings have been initiated over a war crime – violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Background:On 27 May, Russian forces launched an airstrike on civilian infrastructure in the Okhtyrka hromada of Sumy Oblast, injuring a 44-year-old man, his 41-year-old wife and their 17-year-old daughter. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk OblastwarKramatorskProsecutor's Office
Advertisement:
Trump's team receives Ukraine's peace deal terms and awaits Moscow's conditions
Restrictions on striking deep into Russia lifted for Ukraine several months ago – German chancellor
Zelenskyy may be invited to different forum instead of NATO summit, NYT says
Turkish foreign minister to visit Kyiv after meeting Putin, Reuters reports
EU proposes to lower price cap for Russian oil to US$45 – FT
Trump may impose sanctions on Russia this week – WSJ
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russia killed six civilians and injured over 20 in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
Three civilians killed and five injured in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast – photos
Russian forces advance near two settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
RECENT NEWS
19:14
Russia's energy exports to EU outstrip EU military aid to Ukraine – Bild
18:57
Trump says Putin is "playing with fire"
18:43
Dutch intelligence links Russia to 2024 cyberattacks on police and allies
18:01
UK intelligence reveals that Russian General Surovikin has been found in Algeria
17:50
Reuters: Russian ice hockey team excluded from 2026 Olympics – IOC
17:33
Next Ukraine-Russia meeting may take place in Geneva, says Trump's envoy Kellogg
17:20
EXPLAINERHow the EU encourages investment in Ukraine: what the UIF is and how to use it
17:08
EU explains what comes next for Ukraine as trade liberalisation nears expiry
16:50
Trump's team receives Ukraine's peace deal terms and awaits Moscow's conditions
16:50
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry denies claims about ban on Party of Hungarians of Ukraine in Zakarpattia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: