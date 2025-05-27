Four people, including 6-year-old child, injured in Russian strikes on Kramatorsk – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces launched three strikes on a residential area of the city of Kramatorsk on 26 May, injuring a family and another resident.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Details: The prosecutor’s office reports that Russian forces mounted the attack at approximately 23:17 on the evening of 26 May.

They used FAB-250 aerial bombs fitted with UMPK guidance kits for converting unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions. One of the munitions struck near an apartment block.

The aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The attack injured a 36-year-old man, his 33-year-old wife and their 6-year-old daughter in their flat. A 23-year-old city resident also sustained injuries."

Details: Those injured were diagnosed with blast injuries and concussions.

In addition, the attack damaged at least 13 houses and high-rise buildings, as well as cars.

The aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Criminal proceedings have been initiated over a war crime – violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Background:On 27 May, Russian forces launched an airstrike on civilian infrastructure in the Okhtyrka hromada of Sumy Oblast, injuring a 44-year-old man, his 41-year-old wife and their 17-year-old daughter. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

