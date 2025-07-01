All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Explosions heard in Russia's Saratov and Engels, four airports suspend operations

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 1 July 2025, 07:34
Explosions heard in Russia's Saratov and Engels, four airports suspend operations
UAV, Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Residents of the cities of Saratov and Engels in Russia's Saratov Oblast reported hearing explosions and the sound of air-raid warnings in the early morning of 1 July. The acting Rostov Oblast governor has claimed that a drone attack has been repelled. Operations at four Russian airports have been suspended.

Source: Astra Telegram channel; acting Rostov Oblast Governor Yury Slyusar; Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin 

Details: At around 04:00, Busargin reported "a UAV threat" and that "all emergency services have been put on full alert".

Advertisement:

Astra, citing local residents, reported that explosions had been heard in Saratov and Engels and that Saratov airport had suspended operations. Airports in Ulyanovsk (Ulyanovsk Oblast) and Kazan and Nizhnekamsk (Tatarstan) are also not operating.

Slyusar claimed that air defence systems had destroyed UAVs in Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog and Novoshakhtinsk and in the Millerovsky, Myasnikovsky, Aksaysky, Neklinovsky and Matveyevo-Kurgansky districts overnight.

He added that, according to early reports, no civilians had been injured.

The Russian Defence  Ministry claimed that 60 Ukrainian drones had been downed overnight over six Russian oblasts, temporarily occupied Crimea and the waters of the Black Sea and Sea of Azov.

In particular, 16 UAVs were downed over Rostov Oblast, five over Kursk Oblast, four over Saratov Oblast, two over Belgorod Oblast and one each over Voronezh and Oryol oblasts.

The statement said 17 drones had been destroyed over Crimea, 11 over the Sea  of Azov and three over the Black Sea.

For reference: Near the city of Engels is the Engels-2 military air base, which hosts Tu-95MS and Tu-160 aircraft belonging to Russia's 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division.

Taneco (Tatarstan Oil Refining Complex), one of Russia's largest oil refineries, is located in the city of Nizhnekamsk .

Near Nizhnekamsk is the city of Yelabuga, home to the Alabuga special economic zone where Russian Shahed attack drones are assembled.

These settlements are located over 1,000 kilometres from the border with Ukraine.

All the sites mentioned have been targeted by drones on multiple occasions.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiadronesexplosion
Advertisement:
Russian drone attack on Poltava: enlistment office ablaze, 2 killed, 11 injured
Drones attack Russian cities of Lipetsk and Yelets where military airfield and battery plant are – photos, videos
Orbán's team launches new ad comparing Zelenskyy and Hungarian opposition leader Magyar – photos, video
Ukrainian Defence Ministry responds to halt in US military aid
IMF revises downside scenario in updated Ukraine programme, does not rule out further deterioration
Ukraine's General Staff comments on Russian claims about capture of Dachne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
All News
Russia
Kremlin still wants to destroy Ukrainian state and subjugate Ukrainian people – ISW
Russian teenagers in Tolyatti face criminal charges after singing Ukrainian national anthem
Tanker carrying million barrels of oil suffers explosion after calling at Russian port – Bloomberg
RECENT NEWS
10:59
Explosions near Zhytomyr on 2 July: 82 injured, 38 of whom are in hospital
10:56
Rescue efforts completed after Russian attack on Odesa: six people injured – photos, video
10:33
Russian drone attack on Poltava: enlistment office ablaze, 2 killed, 11 injured
10:05
Russians attack medical facility in Kherson, damaging a building and ambulances – photos
09:42
US State Department denies halting all military aid to Ukraine: This is just one situation
09:08
updatedPoltava under Russian UAV attack: explosions heard in city
08:49
Drones attack Russian cities of Lipetsk and Yelets where military airfield and battery plant are – photos, videos
08:15
Russians attack Ukraine with 52 drones: seven hits recorded
08:14
Battlefield sees 185 clashes in 24 hours, with nearly 60 Russian assaults repelled on Pokrovsk front
07:27
updatedRussian drones attack two elderly people in Kherson
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: