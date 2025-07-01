Ukrainian UJ-26 Bober drones destroy Russian air defence systems and damage fighter jet, Ukraine's intelligence reports – video

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has released footage showing Ukrainian UJ-26 Bober drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras, striking multiple Russian air defence systems and an aircraft in occupied Crimea.

Details: The video captures successful strikes on a Pantsir-S1 air defence system with its crew, a Niobiy-SV radar system, a Pechora-3 coastal radar, a Protivnik-GE radar and a Russian Navy Su-30 fighter jet at the airfield in the city of Saky. The footage also shows a Bober drone evading Russian air defence missiles and continuing its course towards its target.

An important update to the drone is its new catapult launch system, which was demonstrated in the footage. Previously, Bober drones were launched from prepared ground airstrips and retained landing gear throughout the flight, which negatively affected speed and aerodynamic performance.

The UJ-26 Bober UAV is one of the first long-range drones in service with Ukraine’s defence forces. It is capable of flying up to 800 kilometres at a speed of 200 km/h, carrying a warhead of approximately 20 kg.

Background: European countries have previously expressed readiness to finance and produce Ukrainian drones on their territory. For instance, the Netherlands has signed contracts with Ukrainian companies for 600,000 drones, allocating €500 million for the initiative.

