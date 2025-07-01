All Sections
Russian FPV drones with solar panels spotted on front line

Khrystoforov VladyslavTuesday, 1 July 2025, 16:37
Russian FPV drone. Photo: Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov on Telegram

Russian forces have started using FPV drones equipped with solar panels on the front line, according to Ukrainian radio technology specialist Serhii Beskrestnov, alias Flash.

Source: Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, a specialist in military radio technology, as reported by Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: Beskrestnov shared an image of a kamikaze drone with a solar panel mounted on its frame, consisting of two folding parts. He noted that this is not the first such drone observed at the front.

The expert explained that the solar panel cannot power the drone during flight but enables operators to use the drone for ambushes, allowing it to wait for targets with extended operational time.

Background: 

  • Recently, Ukrainian forces reported the first use of Russian V2U kamikaze drones in Kharkiv Oblast. These mass-produced, user-friendly drones can, in their latest version, strike targets up to 100 kilometres away.
  • Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence examined a downed Iranian-designed Shahed drone in Sumy Oblast, revealing it contained foreign components, including a Japanese Sony sensor and Chinese-made parts, but no evidence of AI guidance or an American computer. It relied on satellite navigation and was vulnerable to electronic warfare.

