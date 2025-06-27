Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals contents of new Shahed drone with AI and US computer – photos

Specialist personnel from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine have examined a Shahed-136 drone of the new MS series, shot down by the Ukrainian defence forces in Sumy Oblast in June 2025. They have found components manufactured in the United States and Iran.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Details: During the dismantling of the drone, it was found that it was equipped with an infrared camera and a high-speed American Nvidia Jetson Orin minicomputer, which is designed to work with AI and video processing. This component had previously been found in the Russian V2U drone. It is capable of autonomously searching for targets and striking them.

The American module allows information to be obtained from the camera and images to be compared with downloaded models for targeting or selecting targets in automatic mode. This is a new capability for Shahed drones to recognise and strike predefined targets.

In addition, the Shahed-136 (Geran 2) drone in the MS series has received an improved eight-channel Iranian-made jam-resistant satellite navigation system Nasir. The new Shahed also has a radio modem and a subsystem for transmitting video, telemetry or group control commands.

Background: It became known that the Russians began to use a new reconnaissance drone before the Shahed attacks. The new UAV visually resembles the Shahed itself and performs reconnaissance of the routes of advancing attack drones, as well as detection of mobile air defence fire groups.

