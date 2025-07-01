All Sections
Ukrainian drones hit and set fire to oil refinery in Russia's Saratov Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 1 July 2025, 22:17
Ukrainian drones hit and set fire to oil refinery in Russia's Saratov Oblast
The Russian Saratovorgsintez oil refinery. Photo: from open sources

Drones sent by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine struck the Saratovorgsintez oil refinery in Russia's Saratov Oblast on Tuesday 1 July.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in intelligence; press service for Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "Oil processing facilities were damaged. A fire broke out. Other details are being confirmed."

Details: The source emphasised that the target is being used by Russia for military purposes.

Updated: Later, DIU officially confirmed this strike on yet another military target in Russia. 

"The capacities of the oil refinery are being used by the occupiers to supply fuel and lubricants to Russian military units engaged in armed aggression against Ukraine.

A strike has been confirmed at the facility; oil processing facilities have been damaged. A fire broke out," states the report from intelligence. 

For reference: The Saratovorgsintez LLC chemical plant is a subsidiary of the Russian company Lukoil PJSC and had already been a target of a drone attack in January 2025.

