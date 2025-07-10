All Sections
Kyiv needs new Marshall Plan, says Trump's Ukraine envoy

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 10 July 2025, 05:28
Kyiv needs new Marshall Plan, says Trump's Ukraine envoy
Keith Kellogg. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine, has said that international partners should help Ukraine recover by introducing their own Marshall Plan.

Source: Kellogg, quoted by Ukrinform

Details: Kellogg emphasised the importance of Ukraine’s reconstruction and recovery and pointed out how, after the end of World War II, the US introduced the Marshall Plan for Europe. 

He said that he thought they had to do the same for Ukraine.

In his opinion, the situation is currently very complicated, so a ceasefire must be achieved. Kellogg highly praised the actions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team "for how wisely they behaved".

The special envoy believes that a ceasefire could indeed lead to the end of this war.

Kellogg stressed that, as a former soldier, it was hard for him to comprehend the level of violence currently being witnessed in Ukraine. He added that losing over a million soldiers amounted to killing on an industrial scale.

Kellogg added that civilians are also being killed and cities are being destroyed.

For comparison, Kellogg noted that the United States Army withdrew from Vietnam after losing 68,000 soldiers there.

And now Ukrainians have agreed to a ceasefire, but it was a unilateral agreement, he said.

Kellogg placed particular emphasis on the issue of liberating Ukrainian children who were abducted and illegally taken to Russia. He said Trump is concerned about the matter and therefore insisted during talks with Zelenskyy that it be included as one of the points for negotiation with the Russians, a proposal the Ukrainian leader agreed to.

He noted that the actions of the Ukrainian military would become legendary tomorrow.

