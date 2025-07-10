All Sections
Russian attack on Kyiv claims life of 22-year-old policewoman Mariia Dziumaha

Vira ShurmakevychThursday, 10 July 2025, 13:21
Mariia. Photo: Kyiv Police

Mariia Dziumaha, a 22-year-old policewoman, was tragically killed in a Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 9-10 July.

Source: Kyiv Police on Facebook

Details: Mariia joined the police force in 2023. The young officer served in the Kyiv Metro Police Department of the National Police.

Quote from the National Police: "The criminal missile strike carried out by Russian forces on the civilian population has ended the life of a policewoman who was kind, cheerful, sincere, responsible and dedicated. This is how Mariia will be remembered by her colleagues and everyone who knew her.

We share the pain of this heavy loss with Mariia’s family, relatives and friends. We bow our heads in sorrow. She will forever remain in our hearts."

Details: Olena Huban, spokeswoman for the Kyiv Metro Police Department of the National Police, told Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia (Life) that Mariia Dziumaha was born in Zhytomyr Oblast and lived in the capital. It had long been her dream to work in law enforcement.

Quote from Huban: "She was a fair and responsible policewoman. A cheerful, kind, vibrant and sincere person. She loved life so much.

Mariia also loved sport, she did boxing and she adored dogs. That was her hobby.

She always tried to help anyone in need and she never shied away from blood donation; Mariia regularly gave blood and saved the lives of others."

Details: According to Huban, Mariia is survived by her parents. The young woman was only 22 and had not had the chance to start a family.

Her friend and colleague Nataliia Vintoniak also posted a message in response to Mariia’s death.

Quote from Nataliia Vintoniak: "I had the honour of studying with her. She was a genuine person with a strong character, straightforward, but sincere and kind. She always knew what she wanted and moved confidently towards her goal. No embellishments, no falsehood – just the way she was. Strong.

My heart is breaking with the pain. Her life was cut short by this cruel and unjust war."

Background:

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian forces launched 18 missiles and about 400 drones on Ukraine on the night of 9-10 July, primarily targeting the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.
  • Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad and Kharkiv oblasts also came under attack.
  • Ukraine's Interior Ministry has confirmed that two people were killed in Kyiv in a large-scale combined Russian attack on the night of 9-10 July, noting that the number of casualties may rise.

