Zelenskyy: Russia attacks Ukraine with 18 missiles and 400 drones overnight, sanctions and weapon investments needed – photos, video

Iryna BalachukThursday, 10 July 2025, 09:40
Zelenskyy: Russia attacks Ukraine with 18 missiles and 400 drones overnight, sanctions and weapon investments needed – photos, video
A firefighter at the scene of the strike in Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russian forces launched 18 missiles and about 400 drones on Ukraine on the night of 9-10 July, primarily targeting the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Last night, Russia launched a massive combined strike that lasted nearly 10 hours. 18 missiles, including ballistic ones, and around 400 attack drones were used – nearly 200 of them were Shaheds. The main target of the attack was Kyiv and the region. Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad and Kharkiv oblasts also came under fire." 

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy noted that two people had been killed and 16 more had sustained injuries in Kyiv.  

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"This is a clear escalation of terror by Russia – hundreds of Shaheds every night, constant strikes and massive attacks on Ukrainian cities. This demands that we speed things up. Sanctions must be imposed faster and pressure on Russia must be strong enough that they truly feel the consequences of their terror. There’s a need for quicker action from our partners in investing in weapons production and advancing technology," he said.

The Ukrainian leader added that on 10 July, he will discuss additional funding for interceptor drone production and the supply of air defence systems to Ukraine with partners.

Background:

Background:

