Russian attack on Kyiv: 68-year-old woman and 22-year-old metro police corporal killed – photo

Kyiv shrouded in smoke after the nighttime Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Ukraine's Interior Ministry has confirmed that two people were killed in Kyiv in a large-scale combined Russian attack on the night of 9-10 July, noting that the number of casualties may rise.

Source: Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko

Details: A 68-year-old resident of the capital and a 22-year-old police corporal, an officer of the metro police, were killed in the Podilskyi district.

The attack damaged residential, medical, educational, commercial and transport infrastructure in eight capital districts.

The Interior Ministry reported that more than 10 people in Kyiv had been injured and, sadly, the number of casualties is expected to rise. People are continuing to seek medical treatment. Police are conducting door-to-door checks of the damaged homes to ensure that everyone has received help.

A damaged building. Photo: Ihor Klymenko

Emergency response headquarters have been set up at the scenes.

Around 400 emergency workers and 90 firefighting, engineering and robotic equipment appliances from the State Emergency Service are involved in clearing the rubble and dealing with the aftermath of the strikes. Climbing and bomb disposal teams are also working.

Background: On the night of 9-10 July, Kyiv came under a large-scale drone and ballistic missile attack. Loud explosions have been heard in the capital, fires have broken out and casualties have been reported. As of this morning, the city is covered in smoke.

