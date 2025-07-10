Ukraine's first lady: Over 80% of Ukrainians live in chronic stress and constant emotional tension

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska has stated that the majority of Ukrainians – more than 80% – live in a state of chronic stress and suffer from constant emotional tension.

Source: Zelenska at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome on 10 July

Details: Zelenska said that, after countless sleepless nights caused by Russian attacks, many Ukrainians experience "fatigue, tension and despair". She emphasised that the most important element in rebuilding a country is its people, warning that without them, the country becomes "a memorial".

Advertisement:

Quote: "Destruction is not only a physical concept. It is also a social one, manifesting as hardship, security threats and mental distress. It can spread far beyond the battlefield and affect everyone. And it already has."

Details: Zelenska also highlighted the need for rehabilitation services in Ukraine. She reported that, as of 2025, the country has 11,000 rehabilitation specialists – seven times more than in 2022. Zelenska added that rehabilitation professionals have provided assistance to more than 600,000 Ukrainians over the past six months.

"When people arrive at hospitals after another Russian strike, they suffer severe injuries – blast wounds, burns, crushed limbs," she said. "Saving their lives alone is not enough. We must help them live fully again."

Background: In 2024, a sociological survey by Gradus Research showed that 77% of Ukrainians reported feeling stressed and extremely nervous. Another 52% admitted to experiencing anxiety and emotional strain. And 47% reported low mood and disturbed sleep.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!