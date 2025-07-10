Netherlands to provide additional €30m for Ukraine's recovery

Yuliia Svyrydenko and Caspar Veldkamp. Photo: Ministry of Economy of Ukraine

Ukraine and the Netherlands have signed a memorandum on the allocation of an additional €30 million under the Ukraine Partnership Facility (UPF).

Source: Ministry of Economy of Ukraine

Details: The programme, implemented by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency, aims to engage Dutch businesses in Ukraine’s recovery projects.

The memorandum was signed by Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko and Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp during the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC-2025) in Rome.

"Thanks to this programme, Dutch companies will be able to more actively engage in Ukraine's recovery – in areas where they possess expertise: water management, healthcare, agriculture,and renewable energy," Veldkamp said.

Ukraine proposed simplifying the participation of Ukrainian businesses in exhibitions and trade events in the Netherlands, particularly in the fields of agricultural products, light industry and IT services.

The parties also discussed the development of ports, irrigation systems and water management.

Ukraine also proposed concluding technical cooperation agreements in the fields of medicine and rehabilitation, including exchange programmes between medical institutions.

Svyrydenko called on the Netherlands to support the EU’s 18th sanctions package against Russia, including restrictions in the energy and financial sectors and the creation of an international compensation commission to provide payments to those affected by Russian aggression.

Background: In March, the Netherlands decided to contribute €65 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

