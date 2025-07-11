Deal worth almost €5m: Switzerland will help Ukraine recover

Ukraine and Switzerland have signed a new bilateral agreement on cooperation in reconstruction. The document was signed by the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers (government) and the Swiss Federal Council.

Source: Ministry of Economy of Ukraine

Details: The economy ministry noted that the Swiss government considers Ukraine's recovery a strategic priority and plans to allocate CHF 5 billion (€4.8 billion) for this purpose by 2036.

Advertisement:

According to the agreement, Switzerland will provide non-repayable financial and technical assistance for the purchase of goods and services from Swiss companies for reconstruction projects in the following sectors:

Energy;

Transport and mobility;

Machinery for production processes;

Construction;

Water supply;

Prevention and response to emergencies.

The Ministry of Economy stressed that the agreement provides for a transparent mechanism for selecting projects through public procurement under Swiss law, with the participation of Swiss companies only. Particular attention is paid to:

The impact on Ukraine's recovery process;

Contribution to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals and the "green" transition;

Job creation in Ukraine;

Vocational training for Ukrainian specialists.

Background: On 10 July, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the reconstruction and modernisation of Ukraine will cost US$1 trillion over a period of 14 years.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!