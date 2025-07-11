Kyiv to allocate US$6.2m for Russian drone interception system to protect city

Kyiv City Military Administration has announced the launch of a full-fledged interception system for Russian drones targeting Kyiv, with UAH 260 million (approx. US$6.2 million) set to be allocated for this initiative.

Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on X (Twitter)

Details: Tkachenko stated that, on the instructions of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kyiv is launching a full-fledged system to intercept Russian attack drones targeting the capital. The city is attracting additional funds for the implementation of a large-scale project called Clean Sky, which aims to protect the airspace using domestically produced interceptor drones.

He clarified that the money would be used not just for purchasing equipment, but for building an effective response system.

Quote: "We are establishing a training centre for operators – a specialised facility where drone interceptor operators will be trained; forming additional mobile units to remain on duty in the capital and on its outskirts; and working closely with the General Staff, the Air Force and the defence forces to ensure maximum interoperability with the air defence system."

More details: Tkachenko also noted that in just a few months since the pilot phase of the Clean Sky project was launched in Kyiv Oblast, it has proved effective, with nearly 550 Russian UAVs intercepted.

He added that efforts are also underway to attract extra-budgetary funding.

Background:

Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces are actively scaling this initiative. The approach is considered cost-effective, as an air defence missile can cost up to US$1 million, while an interceptor drone costs around US$5,000.

The development of this drone interception technology is especially critical as Russia seeks to ramp up drone production.

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence states that as of May 2025, Russia’s daily output of Shahed drones and their decoys has reached around 170 units, with plans to increase this to 190 per day by the end of the year.

