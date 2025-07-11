Italy to provide over €30 million for restoration of cultural landmarks damaged by Russia in Odesa

Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Odesa Philharmonic named after David Oistrakh on Facebook

Italy will provide Ukraine with more than €30 million in non-repayable aid to restore the cultural heritage of Odesa Oblast.

Source: Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Thursday 10 July, during the Ukraine Recovery Conference, a grant agreement was signed between Ukraine and Italy for the implementation of the programme Restoration and Preservation of the Cultural Heritage of the Odesa Region.

Under this agreement, the Italian government will provide Ukraine with €32.5 million in non-repayable aid.

The programme provides funding for the restoration of key cultural heritage sites in Odesa that were damaged as a result of Russia’s armed aggression.

Among them are national heritage sites under the authority of Odesa Oblast Military Administration and Odesa City Council.

Funding will go towards the restoration of six architectural landmarks in Odesa:

Odesa National Art Museum

Odesa Museum of Western and Eastern Art

Odesa Philharmonic named after David Oistrakh

Odesa Literary Museum

Zontag House

Palace of Ceremonies

The agreement includes comprehensive restoration works, improvements in building safety and energy efficiency, adaptation for people with limited mobility and modernisation of engineering infrastructure.

In addition to restoring the landmarks, the establishment of a UNESCO Heritage Management Centre in Odesa is also planned.

The agreement was signed by Oleksii Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister for Communities and Territories Development, and Antonio Tajani, Italy’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Background:

On the same day, the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Italy signed another document under which Rome will allocate €1 million to strengthen Ukraine’s cybersecurity.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also announced that her country will expand its support for Ukraine in various sectors – from energy to transport, as well as in the field of defence.

