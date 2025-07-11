All Sections
Ukraine and IAEA sign memorandum of understanding to deepen cooperation

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 11 July 2025, 11:49
Rafael Grossi, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Herman Halushchenko. Photo: Office of the President

The Ukrainian government, represented by Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, has signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome.

Source: press service of the Ukrainian President’s Office, citing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the signing of the memorandum

Details: The document particularly states that the IAEA will guarantee safety during the completion of additional units at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

In addition, the document enshrines support for the exploration, extraction and production of uranium resources in Ukraine, which is important for strengthening the country's energy security.

Background:

  • On 16 January, the Ukrainian Parliamentary Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities supported amendments to draft law No. 11392, which would allow Energoatom, Ukraine's state nuclear energy regulator, to purchase reactors from Bulgaria for the construction of power units No. 3 and No. 4 at Khmelnytskyi NPP.
  • On 11 February, Ukrainian MPs voted in favour of a bill allowing Energoatom to buy Russian reactors from Bulgaria for Khmelnytskyi NPP.
  • Zelenskyy supported the purchase of Russian-made power units from Bulgaria to complete two power units at Khmelnytskyi NPP.
  • In April, Bulgaria announced that it would not sell Ukraine reactors from the Belene NPP for use at the Khmelnytskyi NPP.

