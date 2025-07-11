Russia attacks Odesa: administrative buildings and houses damaged, eight people injured
Friday, 11 July 2025, 12:23
Eight people were injured in a Russian attack on Odesa on the morning of 11 July.
Source: Odesa City Council on Telegram
Quote: "A daytime attack on Odesa damaged civilian infrastructure, residential and administrative buildings, stables and cars on 11 July."
Details: Eight people are reported to have been injured so far. They are receiving the necessary medical care.
