Russia attacks Odesa: administrative buildings and houses damaged, eight people injured

Eight people were injured in a Russian attack on Odesa on the morning of 11 July.

Source: Odesa City Council on Telegram

Quote: "A daytime attack on Odesa damaged civilian infrastructure, residential and administrative buildings, stables and cars on 11 July."

Details: Eight people are reported to have been injured so far. They are receiving the necessary medical care.

