Lithuania to allocate over €20 million to rebuild educational sector in Ukraine

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference, stipulating that Lithuania will allocate €21 million to implement initiatives to rebuild infrastructure, improve learning outcomes and modernise educational services for Ukrainian children and young people.

Source: Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys and Ukrainian First Deputy Education Minister Yevhen Kudriavets signed a memorandum of understanding during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome on Thursday 10 July.

Advertisement:

According to the memorandum, Lithuania will allocate €21 million to implement initiatives aimed at rebuilding infrastructure, improving learning outcomes and modernising educational services for children and young people in Ukraine.

Investments will focus on creating and equipping safe, inclusive and innovative learning environments.

The agreement is based on an investment of €17 million, which will be used to build a modern multifunctional school hub in the city of Zhytomyr under the School of the Future for Ukraine project, developed by Italian and Ukrainian architects.

The construction of the school will be the first educational project in Ukraine created according to the principles of the New European Bauhaus (NEB).

The memorandum also allocates €3 million for the installation of solar energy systems in schools and kindergartens. The systems will be installed in 14 educational institutions in Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Chernivtsi oblasts.

An additional €1 million from Lithuania and Taiwan will be allocated to support the Catch-up and STEAM programme in Odesa Oblast, developed by CPVA and its Ukrainian partner, savED.

The programme aims to overcome educational losses caused by prolonged distance learning. The project provides additional lessons for students who are lagging behind the curriculum and STEAM classes for students with higher grades.

Background:

It was also announced that Italy will provide Ukraine with more than €30 million in non-repayable aid to restore the cultural heritage of Odesa Oblast.

On 10 July, the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Italy signed a document under which Rome will allocate €1 million to strengthen Ukraine’s cybersecurity.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!