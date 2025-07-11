Russian drones damage Kharkiv maternity hospital and two other medical facilities – videos

Russian drones damaged three medical facilities, including a maternity hospital, in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 10-11 July. Three women who had recently given birth and their newborns suffered acute stress reactions.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Health; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Details: A maternity hospital and a dental polyclinic were damaged in the Russian attack.

More than 40 windows were damaged in the maternity hospital, and the patients will be evacuated to another facility. None of the women, babies or health professionals were physically harmed.

Doctors provided assistance to three women who had recently given birth and their newborn sons – two born on 10 July and one on 8 July. All three mothers and their babies were diagnosed with acute stress reactions.

The dental polyclinic is beyond repair after a Shahed drone hit the ground and first floors. No casualties were reported there.

The city hospital in Chuhuiv was also damaged, with more than 200 windows and 100 doors broken. Two staff members and two patients were injured.

Background: On 7 July, seventeen cultural heritage sites in Kharkiv’s historic Zalopan district were damaged in a Russian attack. Architect Viktor Dvornikov said the buildings date back to the 19th century.

