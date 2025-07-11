All Sections
UK intelligence: Russia has lost over 230,000 soldiers in 2025 so far

Ulyana KrychkovskaFriday, 11 July 2025, 15:50
Stock Photo: Getty Images

UK intelligence has analysed the losses that Russian forces have sustained in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of 2025.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 11 July on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK intelligence believes that in 2025 alone, Russia may have lost approximately 236,000 soldiers (killed and wounded) in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

This brings the total number of Russian personnel killed and wounded since the start of the full-scale invasion to over one million.

UK Defence Intelligence reported, citing data from Ukraine's General Staff, that Russia's average daily losses (killed and wounded) in June 2025 were approximately 1,080, totalling around 32,000 soldiers for the month.

The update noted that Russia's losses have been declining moderately every month since March 2025, with the average daily figure in June being the lowest since April 2024.

UK intelligence also noted that in previous years of the war, there has been a moderate decrease in Russian military losses with the onset of summer, likely due to improved weather conditions increasing survival rates among those wounded.

Background:

  • In early June, UK intelligence reported that Russia had lost about 1 million military personnel (killed and wounded) since the start of the Russo-Ukrainian war in February 2022.
  • UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that the loss of one million Russian troops in Ukraine shows that Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin is using Russians as cannon fodder.

defence intelligenceUKRusso-Ukrainian war
