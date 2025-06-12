All Sections
Russia's war losses hit 1 million, says UK Defence Intelligence

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 12 June 2025, 13:17
Russia's war losses hit 1 million, says UK Defence Intelligence
Russian soldiers. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia has suffered approximately one million casualties killed and wounded since the onset of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 12 June on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The update estimates that around 250,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or are missing, marking the highest number of Russian military losses since World War II.

In 2025 alone, Russia may have lost over 200,000 personnel, with the Ukrainian General Staff reporting an average of more than 1,250 Russian casualties daily.

 
Total cumulative Russian losses from February 2022 to June 2025.
Photo: UK Defence Intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence highlights that the high number of wounded personnel, particularly those with multiple injuries, places significant strain on Russia’s military medical system, contributing to personnel shortages and logistical challenges.

Despite these losses, Russian military leadership likely persists with a strategy of mass offensives, leveraging numerical superiority to achieve tactical gains and exhaust Ukrainian defences.

The Kremlin’s senior leadership is almost certainly prepared to sustain high casualties, provided they do not trigger significant public or political backlash and as long as losses can be offset by recruitment.

Background: 

Russo-Ukrainian wardefence intelligenceRussia
