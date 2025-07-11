Norway to allocate almost US$2.5 million to support Ukraine's cyber resilience

By the end of 2025, Norway plans to allocate more than UAH 100 million (about US$2.4 million) to support projects that will improve the cyber resilience of Ukraine's civil and critical infrastructure.

Source: Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

Details: It is reported that Norway has become the 12th country to join the Tallinn Mechanism, a key international initiative to strengthen Ukraine's cyber defence.

The ministry notes that the Tallinn Mechanism was launched in 2023 in response to Russia's constant cyberattacks. Thanks to it, dozens of initiatives are being implemented to strengthen Ukraine's cyber resilience.

The Tallinn Mechanism includes participants from the United Kingdom, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, the United States, France, Sweden, and now Norway. The European Union, NATO, and the World Bank participate as official observers.

Background: The United Nations Development Programme and the Norwegian government have launched a US$200 million initiative to transform Ukraine's energy sector.

