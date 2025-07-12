All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses 1,070 soldiers over past day

Saturday, 12 July 2025, 07:00
Russia loses 1,070 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian soldier preparing a drone for launch. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,070 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 1,032,690.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 1,032,690 (+1,070) military personnel;
  • 11,013 (+0)  tanks;
  • 22,980 (+1) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 30,194 (+31) artillery systems;
  • 1,437 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,193 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 45,248 (+245) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,459 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 54,822 (+90) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,929 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

CasualtiesGeneral StaffRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy reports "good signals" from US
Murdered Ukrainian Security Service colonel linked to key missions against Russia and Donbas militants – NYT
Russia attacks Odesa: administrative buildings and houses damaged, 11 people injured
Russia closes Polish Consulate General in Kaliningrad
Trump's envoy Kellogg to visit Ukraine for one week
Drone attack on Russia: explosions heard in Tula and near Moscow, arms factories targeted – video
All News
Casualties
Russia loses 1,040 soldiers over past day
Russia loses 920 soldiers and 38 artillery systems over past day
Russia loses 1,050 soldiers over past day
RECENT NEWS
08:30
Four people killed in Chernivtsi due to falling debris from Russian aerial assets
07:53
Russian foreign minister arrives in North Korea: war in Ukraine to be discussed
07:00
Russia loses 1,070 soldiers over past day
06:23
House destroyed in Russian nighttime attack on Lutsk
05:11
Two people injured in Russian morning attack on Kharkiv using guided bombs and drones
04:20
UpdatedRussian UAV hit residential building in Lviv – photo, video
02:00
Russians drop explosive device from drone on combine harvester in Kherson Oblast: man injured
22:51
Ukrainian MiG-29 destroys Russian crossing in temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video
20:48
Russia and Belarus plan to create AI model based on "traditional values"
20:06
Zelenskyy reports "good signals" from US
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: