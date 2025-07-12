Russia loses 1,070 soldiers over past day
Saturday, 12 July 2025, 07:00
Russia has lost 1,070 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 1,032,690.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 1,032,690 (+1,070) military personnel;
- 11,013 (+0) tanks;
- 22,980 (+1) armoured combat vehicles;
- 30,194 (+31) artillery systems;
- 1,437 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,193 (+0) air defence systems;
- 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 45,248 (+245) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,459 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 54,822 (+90) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,929 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!