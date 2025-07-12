Broken windows and damaged equipment: Russian attack damages buildings at Lviv Polytechnic National University – photo

The extent of the damage is being assessed. Photo: Natalia Shakhovska/Facebook

Buildings at Lviv Polytechnic National University were damaged in a large-scale Russian attack on the night of 11-12 July.

Source: Nataliia Pavlyshyn, head of the university's press centre, reported this in a comment to UP.Zhyttia

Details: In buildings No. 1, 4 and 5, windows were damaged by the attack, and some equipment inside the premises was destroyed.

She said no university employees were injured. The extent of the damage and losses is currently being assessed.

Nataliia Shakhovska, rector of Lviv Polytechnic, published a photo of one of the damaged buildings of the educational institution. It shows broken windows and destruction, where special services are working.

The aftermath of the nighttime attack in Lviv Photo: Nataliia Shakhovska on Facebook

Background:

On the night of 11-12 July, Russia launched a large-scale attack, firing 597 UAVs, including 339 Shaheds, and 26 missiles. As the Air Force reported, a missile strike and 20 drone strikes were recorded in five locations. In addition, debris fell in 19 other locations.

In Lviv, a Russian UAV hit a two-storey residential building, and the roof of a non-residential building was on fire.

As a result of the attack, six people sought medical assistance in the city, including an 11-year-old boy. Lviv Oblast Military Administration reported that 46 residential buildings were damaged and 15 apartments became uninhabitable.

