Eight adults and child injured in Russian attack on Lviv

Nine people have sought medical treatment after a Russian nighttime attack on Lviv on 12 July.

Source: Lviv Oblast Military Administration; Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi

Details: An 11-year-old boy has been injured.

One man has been hospitalised.

The city hall reported that the most damage had occurred in the Zaliznychnyi and Halytskyi districts. Forty-six buildings were damaged and over 500 windows were shattered.

Fifteen apartments are unfit for habitation. In addition, 20 cars were damaged.

Three buildings of Lviv Polytechnic National University, city courts and over 20 business premises were also damaged.

Update: Later, it was reported that the number of people injured in the Russian nighttime attack has increased to nine.

Two people were hospitalised, while others were treated on the spot.

