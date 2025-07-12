Russian UAV hits residential building in Lviv – photo, video

A Russian attack UAV hit a two-storey residential building in the city of Lviv amid another large-scale drone attack on the night of 11-12 July. Windows have been shattered in many buildings and dozens of cars have been damaged.

Source: Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi; Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Sadovyi said that a Russian UAV strike had been recorded in the city. Several explosions occurred during the large-scale drone attack.

Advertisement:

Information about destruction, casualties or the scale of the damage has not yet been reported.

"The main thing right now is the safety of every resident, so I strongly urge you to stay in shelters until the all-clear is given," Sadovyi wrote.

Kozytskyi reported that air defence forces were responding in several oblast districts and in Lviv itself, trying to repel the attack.

At 05:19, he wrote that a Russian drone had hit a two-storey residential building.

Quote from Kozytskyi: "A two-storey residential building had been damaged in the enemy attack on Mytropolyta Andreia Street in Lviv. A section of the house was partially destroyed. There was a gas and water leak. Early reports indicate that there are no casualties. There is no fire. Twenty emergency workers and other services are working at the scene."

Updated: At 05:45, Sadovyi reported another strike. This time on Olena Stepanivna Street.

The roof of a non-residential building caught fire in the city's Zaliznychnyi district. The fire covered an area of around 200 sq m.

Several buildings were damaged, including residential buildings and a kindergarten. Windows were shattered in many buildings and dozens of cars were damaged.

The scene of the attack Photo: Andrii Sadovyi

The overhead contact lines were also severed, which is why trolleybuses No. 22, 30 and 32 will not run in the morning.

"Early reports indicate that there are no casualties. Residents were in shelters. A few people received first aid at the scene," Sadovyi stated.

Later, Kozytskyi reported that after the Russian nighttime attack on Lviv, four people sought medical attention on various streets. Three were treated on the spot. One man was hospitalised.

Background: On the night of 11-12 July, Russian forces conducted a large-scale attack on Ukraine using drones and missiles. Explosions were heard in several oblasts and the capital.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!