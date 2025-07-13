Ukraine's NATO bid supported at Dubrovnik ministerial summit

At the Ukraine – South-East Europe ministerial summit in Dubrovnik, Croatia, the parties issued a communiqué supporting Ukraine’s invitation to join NATO.

Quote from the communiqué: "We support Ukraine on its irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership, and would welcome an invitation to Ukraine to join NATO when Allies agree and conditions are met. NATO membership remains the best cost-effective security option for Ukraine. Neither Russia nor any other state that is not a NATO member has the right to veto the Alliance’s enlargement. We fully support Ukraine’s right to choose its own security arrangements and decide its own future, free from outside interference."

Details: The communiqué condemns Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

It commits to enhancing cooperation to counter hybrid threats, foreign manipulation and interference, disinformation campaigns, and malicious cyber operations.

Ukraine is recognised as a vital global producer and supplier of food: "Ukrainian agricultural products must be freely and safely delivered to global markets through safe, unimpeded commercial navigation and access to Black and Azov Sea ports."

The communiqué emphasises that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant should return to Ukraine’s full control and operate safely under International Atomic Energy Agency supervision.

It calls for Russia to be held accountable for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and violations of international humanitarian law: "We support the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, and we commend signing of the corresponding agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe."

The international community is urged to maintain and strengthen sanctions against Russia, particularly in the banking and energy sectors, while effectively preventing sanctions circumvention: "Russia must be held accountable and pay full compensation for its war of aggression. Russian assets should play a constructive role in strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and post war recovery according to international law."

The parties also pledge to support Ukraine’s current and post-war recovery and reconstruction.

